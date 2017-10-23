Unstable activity over Fraser Coast could bring severe storm

UNSTABLE activity over the Fraser Coast region could culminate in a severe storm today, the Bureau of Meteorology is cautioning.

"A highly unstable upper level trough is sitting over the region," BoM forecaster Chris Joseph said.

He described the likelihood of a severe storm as "quite likely" and said if occurring it could bring "strong winds up to 90km/h, flash flooding, some hail and even the odd tornado".

Contributed

"It's so unstable it could be even late this morning," he said, despite storm activity usually appearing in the afternoon.

"We have seen rainfall in the Wide Bay and Capricornia this morning between 20-40mm - that's the kind of rain coming.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecast for Maryborough. Bureau of Meteorology

"We've had a ban of storms in the northern suburbs of Brisbane bringing 40mm of rain," he said.

The rain will add to the higher than average October falls the region has had this month, which is upwards of 400mm.

7 day weather forecast in Hervey Bay. Bureau of Meteorology

The forecaster is urging residents to watch for severe weather warnings through out the day.

The weather is predicted to clear by later this evening.