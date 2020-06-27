Unsung heroes delivered the dream after dark

FRONT: Reg Burns, Paul Manski, Brodie Behrendt, Noel Chapman and Darren Thompson. BACK: David Macklin, Robert Barry, Luke Fender and Jamie Sawtell from the Fraser Coast Chronicle distribution team.

DARREN Thompson can land a newspaper on a doormat while driving at 60km/h.

He has a road map of the Fraser Coast practically etched on his brain.

He knows which dogs are friendly and in which mailbox he might find a surprise six-pack of beer.

The Chronicle’s distribution supervisor picked up this unique know-how over 20 years on the job, diligently ­delivering papers in the quiet hours of the morning.

He’s one of the unsung heroes of the newspaper business, making magic happen long after pages have been typeset and the press has fallen silent for the night.

Without them, the hard work of journalists, editors, photographers, designers and advertising reps would literally go unseen.

Darren said when he first started, the team delivered ­papers to 6000 Maryborough homes.

In recent years it’s dwindled to about 800 but it hasn’t stopped his dedicated team from driving hundreds of kilometres each shift to get the paper on doorsteps.

He started as a delivery driver and has spent the past 11 years leading the team.

His 20 years on the job have left him with some cracking yarns to tell about the rituals of the Chronicle’s readers.

Andrew Watson and Alan Ezzy from the Fraser Coast Chronicle distribution team.

There’s the dog who sat at the end of the driveway, patiently waiting for the van to ­arrive so he could collect the paper and take it back home and get a treat for his hard work.

It didn’t matter if Darren was hours later than usual – that dog would wait as long as it took.

There’s the man who had the paper delivered every day for 68 years.

There were rounds of applause and shouts of praise for drivers who trudged through floodwaters to make their deliveries.

One of Darren’s team members, Jamie Sawtell, said the ­relationship built between delivery drivers and readers was unlike any other in the business.

“We have enjoyed a similar camaraderie within our team and also many of our customers at the coalface, as we greet and interact with those who rise early (in nightgown and slippers) each morning in anticipation of their morning ritual,” Jamie said.

“We are the unknown faces of the organisation, existing only during the graveyard shift and diligently delivering the daily print copy of your hard work to an appreciative audience each morning.

“Our loyal customers attest the print copy will be dearly missed, as many of them begin to contemplate this change to their daily routine and the sense of community it has provided them in staying connected.

“I have enjoyed being part of the well-oiled logistics machine that has served our print community and will dearly miss the genuine mateship of my fellow colleagues.”