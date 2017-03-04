Untold tales of the Urangan Pier brought to light

EQUAL AMONG PIERS: (L) John Andersen and Brian Taylor from the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum with the book they've written to commemorate the centenary of Urangan Pier.

THE most interesting aspect of John Andersen and Brian Taylor's new book about the Urangan Pier's 100 years is the stories that aren't as well known.

Take the Queensland-born Weinheimers, Conrad and George, who acted as the pier's caretaker during the two World Wars.

Many were unhappy the men, who possessed a German last name, held such positions, and some went as far as claiming they could be German spies.

"There are plenty of those in the book but they'll have to buy it to find out more," Mr Andersen said.

The Urangan Pier could be seen in a whole new light after today's events.

One of Hervey Bay's key tourist icons, the Urangan Pier turned 100 yesterday, and a full weekend of events is planned to celebrate its centenary.

Military re-enactments, a street parade, activities for children and a visit from Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey are among today's packed program, but the release of a new book may overshadow the lot.

Co-authored by Mr Andersen and Mr Taylor, The Urangan Pier provides a brand new insight into the history of the now-880m structure.

Originally 1100m long, the Urangan Pier was once used by trains for the transport of locally produced products to a waiting export ship.

While most Fraser Coast residents are aware of that history, it is the story collection behind the celebrated icon that makes this publication an unmissable text for local families.

Mr Andersen, the president of the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum, said it took about two years for the book to go from a bright idea to a physical, 200-page property.

"About two years I thought long and hard about the centenary," he said.

"We had just created a book about the last 150 years of Hervey Bay and I thought it would be my aim to produce an official centenary book."

For Mr Andersen, today will mark the culmination of two years of hard work, and 100 years of local history.

"It will be a very special day," he said. "It's one day in 100 years really."

The book was launched last night.

The Urangan Pier centenary celebrations are to be held from 7am to 4pm today.