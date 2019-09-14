Menu
Old Fernvale Bakery 'unconventional' pie takes champion gourmet pie title in Great Aussie Pie Competition.
Unusual pie beats Aussie classic to take out championship

IF YOU were to guess the filling of a grand Australian prize-winning pie, seafood isn't the first ingredient that would come to mind.

But it was a creamy seafood pie, which took out the gourmet supreme pie title at the Great Aussie Pie Competition, in Sydney.

Hailing from the Old Fernvale Bakery, the winning pie had been in the making for a few months after pastry chef Brad Gordon decided to start designing a seafood pie.

Despite a lengthy journey, it wasn't until recently he had the chance to focus on the competition pie.

Old Fernvale Bakery owner Bill Rose is yet to try the winning recipe but said his senior chef and wife had both sung its praises.

"They said the pastry was amazing and tasted fabulous... When you have a senior chef telling you that...," he said.

"Anybody who has tried it is just giving rave reviews of it."

Not satisfied with out-ranking the other seafood pies, the Fernvale pie continued to impress, landing the title of pie of the show.

"They compared the points granted for it to all points granted to beef gourmet pies, pork gourmet pies, etc etc," he said.

"And ours was the highest point scoring gourmet pie in the entire competition."

