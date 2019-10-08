UNVEILED: Bay's newest whale sculpture to make its debut

RENEWABLE RESOURCE: The unveiling of the Bamboo Whale Artwork is on tonight at Scarness Park.

RENEWABLE RESOURCE: The unveiling of the Bamboo Whale Artwork is on tonight at Scarness Park. Cody Fox

A MUCH-ANTICIPATED addition to the Scarness foreshore will make its official debut tonight.

Mayor George Seymour will be on-hand to officially unveil Hervey Bay's newest whale sculpture at Scarness Park.

The public artwork is called Bliss and is made from renewable bamboo.

It depicts a humpback whale with her calf.

As part of the visual display, children will surround the sculpture with handmade bamboo lanterns.

The bamboo was harvested from local suppliers and used because it is a renewable resource.

It was fitted together by local artists and Sydney-based art collective, Cave Urban.

The unveiling coincides with the 2019 World Whale Conference, currently being held in Hervey Bay.

It is the first time the conference has been held in Australia.

This year's conference theme is Journeys that Inspire Change.

Around 100 delegates will hear from speakers and discuss and share information to better ensure the protection of cetaceans in Australia and worldwide.