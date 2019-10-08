Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RENEWABLE RESOURCE: The unveiling of the Bamboo Whale Artwork is on tonight at Scarness Park.
RENEWABLE RESOURCE: The unveiling of the Bamboo Whale Artwork is on tonight at Scarness Park. Cody Fox
News

UNVEILED: Bay's newest whale sculpture to make its debut

Glen Porteous
by
8th Oct 2019 12:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUCH-ANTICIPATED addition to the Scarness foreshore will make its official debut tonight.

Mayor George Seymour will be on-hand to officially unveil Hervey Bay's newest whale sculpture at Scarness Park.

The public artwork is called Bliss and is made from renewable bamboo.

It depicts a humpback whale with her calf.

As part of the visual display, children will surround the sculpture with handmade bamboo lanterns.

The bamboo was harvested from local suppliers and used because it is a renewable resource.

It was fitted together by local artists and Sydney-based art collective, Cave Urban.

The unveiling coincides with the 2019 World Whale Conference, currently being held in Hervey Bay.

It is the first time the conference has been held in Australia.

This year's conference theme is Journeys that Inspire Change.

Around 100 delegates will hear from speakers and discuss and share information to better ensure the protection of cetaceans in Australia and worldwide.

fraser coast council fraser coast tourism and events hervey bay community scarness beach scarness park world whale conference
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Petition launched to give former health CEO his job back

    premium_icon Petition launched to give former health CEO his job back

    News MORE than 500 people have signed a petition to see former health boss Adrian Pennington reinstated as the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service CEO “until a full...

    UPDATE: Fire crews fight throughout night to contain blaze

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fire crews fight throughout night to contain blaze

    News The Cherwell fire is travelling in a westerly direction

    Fish nearly 50 years old found in Bundaberg

    premium_icon Fish nearly 50 years old found in Bundaberg

    News One of the oldest fish Queenslander Fisheries has ever found