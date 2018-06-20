Up close and personal with Timomatic ahead of tour
TOURING may be one of his favourite things to do but Timomatic says it's always a bonus when he stops at a beautiful place - like Hervey Bay.
"I think Hervey Bay is one of my last shows so I really hope I get to spend some time there," Timomatic told the Chronicle.
"I would love to go whale watching."
The multi-platinum selling artist is bringing his 'Do What you Want Tour' Part 2 to the Beach House Hotel, Scarness on July 10.
Alongside him will be Solo, the lead member of eight-time ARIA nominated group Justice Crew.
Travelling to different destinations with his show is a dream come true for Timomatic who rose to fame after placing third on Australia's Got Talent in 2011.
"I envisioned (being a performer) when I was 16 or 17-years-old and I said 'I want to be a performer, an entertainer and travel doing what I love'," he said.
"I get a thrill when I'm on stage and it's where I feel most at home.
"I think I lose about 3kg each time I do a show."
<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH EVENTS ACROSS THE FRASER COAST HERE>>
Timomatic's Hervey Bay show is just weeks away and he said those who attend were in for a "high energy interactive experience".
"If you're not ready to dance, I can guarantee you'll be dancing by the end of it," he said.
"In the middle of the show I like to get about four people up on stage for a dance battle.
"You definitely come across some characters when they're doing it."
Influenced by Michael Jackson, Timomatic told the Chronicle how he liked to make sure his shows contained a little something for everyone.
"(Michael Jackson) had a broad demographic," he said.
"Same with Bruno Mars, everyone loves to to go to his shows."
If you're in the crowd you can expect to learn a bit about the popular artist too.
"I get to tell my story," he said. "A lot of people don't really know the things I had to go through to get to where I am today.
"I had a serious back fracture in 2010 and I had to decide what I was going to do.
"Thankfully I moved on and pressed on so it's a bit of a motivational show too."
When asked what he did to wind down from a show, Timomatic said he was a huge fan of Netflix.
"If we don't have to travel that night, I love to watch a good crime (documentary) on Netflix," he said.
"I try not to talk too much so I can rest my voice."
You can get tickets to watch Timomatic by visiting events.ticketbooth.com.au.
VIP tickets are $49.65 and general tickets are $30.52.
The show starts at 7pm however VIP ticket holders will need to arrive at the Beach House at 5pm to experience the sound check and Q&A session.