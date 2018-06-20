Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIGH ENERGY: Timomatic will bring his tour to the Fraser Coast next month.
HIGH ENERGY: Timomatic will bring his tour to the Fraser Coast next month. Contributed
News

Up close and personal with Timomatic ahead of tour

Inge Hansen
by
20th Jun 2018 5:24 PM | Updated: 5:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOURING may be one of his favourite things to do but Timomatic says it's always a bonus when he stops at a beautiful place - like Hervey Bay.

"I think Hervey Bay is one of my last shows so I really hope I get to spend some time there," Timomatic told the Chronicle.

"I would love to go whale watching."

The multi-platinum selling artist is bringing his 'Do What you Want Tour' Part 2 to the Beach House Hotel, Scarness on July 10.

Alongside him will be Solo, the lead member of eight-time ARIA nominated group Justice Crew.

Travelling to different destinations with his show is a dream come true for Timomatic who rose to fame after placing third on Australia's Got Talent in 2011.

"I envisioned (being a performer) when I was 16 or 17-years-old and I said 'I want to be a performer, an entertainer and travel doing what I love'," he said.

"I get a thrill when I'm on stage and it's where I feel most at home.

"I think I lose about 3kg each time I do a show."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH EVENTS ACROSS THE FRASER COAST HERE>>

Timomatic's Hervey Bay show is just weeks away and he said those who attend were in for a "high energy interactive experience".

"If you're not ready to dance, I can guarantee you'll be dancing by the end of it," he said.

"In the middle of the show I like to get about four people up on stage for a dance battle.

"You definitely come across some characters when they're doing it."

Influenced by Michael Jackson, Timomatic told the Chronicle how he liked to make sure his shows contained a little something for everyone.

"(Michael Jackson) had a broad demographic," he said.

"Same with Bruno Mars, everyone loves to to go to his shows."

If you're in the crowd you can expect to learn a bit about the popular artist too.

"I get to tell my story," he said. "A lot of people don't really know the things I had to go through to get to where I am today.

"I had a serious back fracture in 2010 and I had to decide what I was going to do.

"Thankfully I moved on and pressed on so it's a bit of a motivational show too."

When asked what he did to wind down from a show, Timomatic said he was a huge fan of Netflix.

"If we don't have to travel that night, I love to watch a good crime (documentary) on Netflix," he said.

"I try not to talk too much so I can rest my voice."

You can get tickets to watch Timomatic by visiting events.ticketbooth.com.au.

VIP tickets are $49.65 and general tickets are $30.52.

The show starts at 7pm however VIP ticket holders will need to arrive at the Beach House at 5pm to experience the sound check and Q&A session.

Related Items

Show More
beach house hotel fcevents fcwhatson fraser coast timomatic
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Community rallies behind family who lost everything in fire

    premium_icon Community rallies behind family who lost everything in fire

    News A post on the club’s Facebook page said donations of household goods were also welcome.

    Walsh smashing Leukaemiea Foundation fundraising goal

    Walsh smashing Leukaemiea Foundation fundraising goal

    AFL He played his first game since he received a bone marrow transplant.

    Warning issued as controlled burns start on Fraser Island

    Warning issued as controlled burns start on Fraser Island

    Environment Controlled burns on the island have started

    Legendary 'panther' terrorises Fraser Coast locals

    premium_icon Legendary 'panther' terrorises Fraser Coast locals

    News A teen has come face to face with the beast.

    Local Partners