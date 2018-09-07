Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TECH IT OUT: Get ready for Maryborough's biggest technology challenge.
TECH IT OUT: Get ready for Maryborough's biggest technology challenge. Alistair Brightman
Whats On

Up for it? Fraser Coast Technology Challenge is on

Boni Holmes
by
7th Sep 2018 12:56 PM

ALMOST 2000 students will power up their human energies for next weekend's Fraser Coast Technology Challenge.

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce event co-ordinator Mark Williams said this year the event had attracted 1863 participants in the six STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) events of the FCTC.

"Students and supporters from 71 schools across Queensland will participate in events including the 24-hour RACQ Queensland title human-powered vehicle race, Queensland push carts challenge, scratch coding and robotic challenge, CO2 dragster challenge," Mr Williams said.

"We have reignited the solar boats challenge, which has a record field with 31 teams of three - that's 93 kids coming to solar boats.

"We will also introduce a demo event of the drone competition."

There will be three schools doing drone demonstrations at Maryborough Central State School hall.

Fraser Coast Technology Challenge spectators this year will have the opportunity to win a free party for 10 at TimeZone in Stocklands at Hervey Bay.

Simply fill in an entry form near the media van and be present for the draw at 2pm on Saturday, September 15, for your chance to win.

Some of the additional displays and demonstrations include University of the Sunshine Coast's Lab of Awesome and Fraser Coast Libraries Digitech Hub will have robots and other fun gadgets.

"The whole technology event has been instrumental in transferring learning from the classroom into the real world during its 17-year history," Mr Williams said.

"The Maryborough Chamber of Commerce will be offering free Wi-Fi brought by three sponsors IP Telco, ABS Communications and FraserCoast Regional Council."

Check for signage at the event on how to connect.

For the event timetable and venue map go to the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge Facebook page.

For road closure information visit www.frasercoast technologychallenge.com/road-closure-notice.

For more details, visit www.frasercoasttechnology challenge.com or Facebook.

The Fraser Coast Technology Challenge will be held from Friday to Sunday, September 14-16, around Maryborough State High School, Kent St.

Related Items

central state school dragster fccouncil fceducation fcevents fcmaryborough fctechnology fcwhatson fraser coast regional council fraser coast technology challenge human powered vehicles maryborough chamber of commerce maryborough state high school robotics solar stem subjects
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Watchdog suspends builder’s licence

    premium_icon Watchdog suspends builder’s licence

    Business THE Queensland Building and Construction Commission has suspended the licence of a 44-year-old Queensland construction company.

    Cafe where memories are made

    Cafe where memories are made

    Whats On Memory cafe launch a success.

    Local principal's discuss this year's NAPLAN results

    premium_icon Local principal's discuss this year's NAPLAN results

    Education Hear what our principals have to say about this years NAPLAN results

    Nursing love for 60+ years

    Nursing love for 60+ years

    Life Determination sets work ethic

    Local Partners