Up for it? Fraser Coast Technology Challenge is on

TECH IT OUT: Get ready for Maryborough's biggest technology challenge.

TECH IT OUT: Get ready for Maryborough's biggest technology challenge. Alistair Brightman

ALMOST 2000 students will power up their human energies for next weekend's Fraser Coast Technology Challenge.

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce event co-ordinator Mark Williams said this year the event had attracted 1863 participants in the six STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) events of the FCTC.

"Students and supporters from 71 schools across Queensland will participate in events including the 24-hour RACQ Queensland title human-powered vehicle race, Queensland push carts challenge, scratch coding and robotic challenge, CO2 dragster challenge," Mr Williams said.

"We have reignited the solar boats challenge, which has a record field with 31 teams of three - that's 93 kids coming to solar boats.

"We will also introduce a demo event of the drone competition."

There will be three schools doing drone demonstrations at Maryborough Central State School hall.

Fraser Coast Technology Challenge spectators this year will have the opportunity to win a free party for 10 at TimeZone in Stocklands at Hervey Bay.

Simply fill in an entry form near the media van and be present for the draw at 2pm on Saturday, September 15, for your chance to win.

Some of the additional displays and demonstrations include University of the Sunshine Coast's Lab of Awesome and Fraser Coast Libraries Digitech Hub will have robots and other fun gadgets.

"The whole technology event has been instrumental in transferring learning from the classroom into the real world during its 17-year history," Mr Williams said.

"The Maryborough Chamber of Commerce will be offering free Wi-Fi brought by three sponsors IP Telco, ABS Communications and FraserCoast Regional Council."

Check for signage at the event on how to connect.

For the event timetable and venue map go to the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge Facebook page.

For road closure information visit www.frasercoast technologychallenge.com/road-closure-notice.

For more details, visit www.frasercoasttechnology challenge.com or Facebook.

The Fraser Coast Technology Challenge will be held from Friday to Sunday, September 14-16, around Maryborough State High School, Kent St.