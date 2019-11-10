Menu
BURNED OUT SHELL: Police are investigating how a car caught on fire in Fraser Coast bushland on Saturday.
UP IN FLAMES: Police probe bushland car fire

Blake Antrobus
10th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
POLICE have launched a probe into how a car burst into flames in Fraser Coast bushland at the weekend.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at Eli Creek in Point Vernon at 7.20am on Saturday.

The vehicle was “well involved in fire” by the time firefighters arrived and spread to surrounding bushland.

After donning special breathing equipment, officers quickly brought the blaze under control.

Torquay fire station officer Scott Castree said if not reported sooner, the situation may have grown out of control.

“We sincerely appreciate the prompt notification of the fire that occurred this morning as it had already spread to surrounding bush land and could have been much bigger if not for the early notification given to us,” Mr Castree said.

Police are investigating the cause.

