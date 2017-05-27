Upbeat sounds at Maryborough's cultural hub tonight

Irish band Slainte, whose name means cheers or good health in Gaelic, will perform at Gatakers by Night on Saturday.

TWO of the Fraser Coast's popular bands will get your toes tapping at Gatakers By Night this Saturday, May 27.

Local artists Darryl and the Devil will play support with their classic blues and folk sound to the upbeat sounds of great traditional Irish folk music by Fraser Coast's favourite Irish band, Slainte.

The monthly cultural evening of food, music and art features artists' demonstrations, licensed bar, hot food and desserts and free live music.

The Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum will host its quirky A Night at the Museum Tour where you will see exhibits come alive.

Take a tour with the Nightwatchman from 7pm to hear stories and tales of the historic port area.

The museum will be open and is free to enter from 6-8pm.

Bring a chair or blanket and there are drinks and food available to purchase, so do not BYO drinks or food.

Gatakers by Night is held on the last Saturday of each month from 5-9pm at Gatakers Artspace, Kent or Wharf St entrances, Maryborough.

For more information, phone 4190 5723.