Upcoming Mary Poppins Festival gets a $10K boost

Mary Poppins Festival - Many people got into the spirit and dressed up for the Festival and walked in the Grand Parade. Photo: Brendan Bufi / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Mary Poppins Festival - Many people got into the spirit and dressed up for the Festival and walked in the Grand Parade. Photo: Brendan Bufi / Fraser Coast Chronicle Brendan Bufi

THIS year's upcoming Mary Poppins Festival has received a financial boost from the Government to help make it bigger and better.

The event will receive $10,000, in a bid to help boost tourism numbers during the 10-day festival.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the money will help support event marketing, staff costs and event infrastructure.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said Queensland's events calendar was tipped to be worth $780 million in 2018 and was now a vital cornerstone of Queensland's economy.

