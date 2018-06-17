Menu
Double fatality near Curra
UPDATE: Two young men dead after horror crash

Rebecca Singh
JOSH PRESTON
17th Jun 2018 12:40 AM | Updated: 6:42 AM

UPDATE

POLICE have confirmed two young Gympie region men are dead after a horrific single-vehicle car accident at Curra on Saturday night.

The men, both believed to be in their twenties, were reportedly killed instantly when their Mazda utility vehicle veered off Harvey Siding Rd and smashed into a tree at high speed.

The vehicle sustained significant damage from the impact with the tree.

Wide Bay Forensic Crash Unit officer-in-charge Sergeant Steve Webb said early investigations had identified speed as a possible factor in the crash.

 

Sergeant Steve Webb addresses media after a fatal crash just north of Gympie on Saturday night.
Sergeant Steve Webb addresses media after a fatal crash just north of Gympie on Saturday night. Josh Preston

"Just after 7pm a Mazda utility (was) travelling northbound on Harvey Siding Rd, and the driver has failed to negotiate a right hand bend in the road and has subsequently lost control of the vehicle and it's collided with a tree.

"Unfortunately both occupants in the vehicle are deceased. I can just say that they are males, they're in their twenties, and they're local."

Sgt Webb said Police had received earlier reports suggesting a child had been involved in the accident, but confirmed this was not the case.

He said investigations into the cause of the crash were ongoing.

"We've got to process the scene and gather our evidence, and a report will be prepared for the coroner in due course," he said.

 

EARLIER

TWO people are dead, one possibly a child, in a car accident at Curra north of Gympie.

The accident occurred shortly before 7pm on Harvey Siding Rd.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene of what is believed to be a single vehicle crash in which a car has been wrapped around a tree.

A The Gympie Times reporter at the scene said the car was unrecognisable.

The car appears to have smashed into the tree at high speed.

The front half of the vehicle is completely gone.

Harvey Siding Road is off the Bruce Highway, a back road which is narrow and surrounded by bushland.

Just before 8pm, the Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed two people had died.

Police have said the next of kin have not been identified yet.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of these families.

