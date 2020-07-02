UPDATE: Baby with critical head injury in serious condition

Acting Inspector Luke Peachey from Rockhampton's Criminal Investigations Bureau addresses media about an investigation being launched into an eight-month-old Gladstone baby boy who was critically injured.

Acting Inspector Luke Peachey from Rockhampton's Criminal Investigations Bureau addresses media about an investigation being launched into an eight-month-old Gladstone baby boy who was critically injured.

UPDATE 11.45am: AN eight-month-old Gladstone baby boy who suffered critical head injuries in May remains in a serious condition after multiple surgeries.

Acting Inspector Luke Peachey from Rockhampton's Criminal Investigations Bureau said an investigation had been launched into how the baby became injured.

He said it was unknown how the baby presented to Gladstone Hospital on May 30.

He said the boy was staying at a Wilson Street address in New Auckland with who police believe were family members.

"We're not ruling anything out at the moment," he said.

"There are specialist detectives up from Brisbane who are assisting our local detectives in Gladstone.

"We're keeping an open mind as to how the baby may have suffered those injuries."

He said the baby was still in a serious condition in a Brisbane hospital as he has had to undergo a number of surgeries.

"We'll be monitoring the condition of that child in the upcoming days," he said.

He urged anyone with information in the lead up to the boy's hospitalisation to contact Gladstone Police on 4971 3222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

INITIAL: AN investigation has been launched after an 8-month-old baby boy suffered critical injuries at a Gladstone residence in May.

On Saturday May 30 the baby was taken from a Wilson Street home in New Auckland to Gladstone Hospital after he was located non-responsive by emergency services.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was flown to Queensland Children's Hospital where he has since undergone multiple surgeries.

Detectives from the Child Trauma Unit and Gladstone Child Protection Investigation Unit are piecing together a timeline of events and are seeking public assistance to fully understand the circumstances leading up to the boy's hospitalisation.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone that has had contact with the family, the child over the course of his life or knowledge that may assist.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001117255 within the online suspicious activity form.