UPDATE: Bundaberg woman killed in Bruce Hwy crash

Scene of a fatal crash between a station wagon and a semi-trailer at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Gympie St at Torbanlea. Alistair Brightman

THE woman killed in a horror crash on the Bruce Hwy Sunday afternoon was a 50-year-old woman from Bundaberg.

Howard police senior constable Ed Gompelman said the truck, driven by a 55-year-old Brisbane man, was headed south bound on the Bruce Hwy when the collision happened.

"A station wagon has gone to turn right onto the Bruce Hwy to head north and gone into the path of the oncoming truck."

"The truck has crossed over the median strip and across to the north bound lane and ended up off the road about 50m into the bush."

Preliminary investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Snr Cnst Gompelman said weather was not a factor in the crash.

He said it was an important reminder to always be careful on the roads.

"Take care, be aware of your surroundings and be mindful of the fatal five," he said.