UPDATE: Bundy sports and coronavirus

Granville’s Khody Birt with the ball out in front of the The Waves Joshua Mason. At this stage all Football Queensland matches are going ahead in seniors.

SPORT: The coronavirus has impacted sports around Australia and the world and now the impacts are starting to be felt in Bundaberg and Wide Bay.

So what sport is doing what?

Here is what we know so far.

This post will update.

12.30pm:

*The Bundaberg Table Tennis has now cancelled the Bundaberg Table Tennis Championships this weekend.

11.54am:

* Football Queensland Wide Bay has suspended all mini-roos competitions from under-6 to under-11 to May 2 because of the coronavirus.

All other competitions from under-12 to the Wide Bay Premier League are on at the moment but an update will be provided later this afternoon.

* The Bundaberg Netball Association is currently asking its members what to do with their season.

Netball Queensland is allowing competitions to continue but the BNA is asking its members whether they want to or not.

The BNA have set up a survey to get feedback and need responses by tomorrow at the latest.

To provide input, head to www.surveymoney.com/r/6HHCX2J.

*The Bundaberg Hockey Association is continuing as planned at the moment and have released a draw for this weekend, which is the second round of trials.

*The Bundaberg Rugby League will be providing a statement to the NewsMail at 1.30pm today with what is going on.

*Basketball Queensland suspended all competitions last weekend, including the Central Districts Carnival for under-16 in Gladstone. The other competitions, including state finals for juniors and the NBL1 North and Queensland State League will be decided later this week.

*The upcoming state swimming age championships, which was set to feature Bundy athletes, has been cancelled.

*Athletics Australia has cancelled the Queensland Track Classic this weekend and also the upcoming nationals in juniors and seniors, which was meant to be held later this month, and feature Bundy athletes.

*Bundaberg Table Tennis is planning on holding its Bundaberg Table Tennis Championships this weekend, March 21 and 22, but will make a final decision later this week.

9am:

*On Sunday, AFL Wide Bay postponed all junior and men's senior and reserves matches, which were meant to start on March 28.

The ladies competition, at this stage, is still running with one more round this week to be held before finals.

*Queensland Touch is allowing competitions to continue but Brothers Social Touch cancelled the March 16, March 23 and March 30 rounds of their competition due to the coronavirus.

Bundy Touch is hosting its junior and senior preliminary finals tonight.

*All Racing Queensland events, including those run by the Bundaberg Race Club and Bundaberg Greyhounds, will be running but with no spectators in attendance.