Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A child was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being bitten on the face by a dog.
A child was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being bitten on the face by a dog.
News

UPDATE: Child to be flown for surgery after dog attack

Zachary O'Brien
Mikayla Haupt
Zachary O’Brien,
13th Feb 2020 2:43 PM | Updated: 4:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A two-year-old boy with significant facial wounds and a fracture to the skull is being treated at the Bundaberg Hospital after a dog attack.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokesman said the toddler was currently receiving treatment and undergoing testing at the Bundaberg Hospital and would be flown to a Brisbane facility for surgical intervention.

The spokesman said the child was in a stable condition.

 

 

EARLIER: A MALE toddler has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition following a dog bite at Bargara at 1.37pm.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the child suffered "significant facial injuries" during the incident.

 

This is a developing story. More to come.

bargara bundaberg dog bite
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sex fiend posed as Uber driver to lure victim into car

        premium_icon Sex fiend posed as Uber driver to lure victim into car

        Crime John Howard Waddell posed as an Uber driver so he could sexually assault a woman, terrifying her so much that she leapt out of a moving car to escape him.

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:20 PM
        Dunga provides road to recovery for Bay resident

        premium_icon Dunga provides road to recovery for Bay resident

        News "It was a victory! I had crossed that bridge and it was like a rebirth".

        SHOOTING SCENE: Police scour bush after gunman flees

        premium_icon SHOOTING SCENE: Police scour bush after gunman flees

        Crime Police are scouring the scene of a shooting

        Cyber safety ‘wake up call’ for Coast students

        premium_icon Cyber safety ‘wake up call’ for Coast students

        News Child porn, online bullying and cyber security in focus at school sessions