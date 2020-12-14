Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

UPDATE: Damaged power pole closes major Coast road for hours

Carlie Walker
14th Dec 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 4.30PM: A damaged power pole has led to the Torbanlea-Pialba Rd being closed for hours as emergency services worked to make the area safe.

The power pole was damaged in a single-vehicle crash, which left the power pole standing, but cracked, a spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said.

A patient in their 30s was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition for observation after the crash.

It is understood crews are in the process of reopening the road.

EARLIER: Paramedics are assessing one patient after a car crashed into a power pole in Walligan.

The crash happened about 1.50pm on Monday on the Torbanlea-Pialba Rd.

It is unknown if any injuries resulted from the crash.

More to come.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flights to Bay doubled as COVID recovery continues

        Premium Content Flights to Bay doubled as COVID recovery continues

        Council News It comes as Fraser Island reopens to tourists

        Abducted, tortured: Impact of teen trauma detailed in court

        Premium Content Abducted, tortured: Impact of teen trauma detailed in court

        Crime The Maryborough man had survived several days of torture