UPDATE: Damaged power pole closes major Coast road for hours

UPDATE, 4.30PM: A damaged power pole has led to the Torbanlea-Pialba Rd being closed for hours as emergency services worked to make the area safe.

The power pole was damaged in a single-vehicle crash, which left the power pole standing, but cracked, a spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said.

A patient in their 30s was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition for observation after the crash.

It is understood crews are in the process of reopening the road.

EARLIER: Paramedics are assessing one patient after a car crashed into a power pole in Walligan.

The crash happened about 1.50pm on Monday on the Torbanlea-Pialba Rd.

It is unknown if any injuries resulted from the crash.

More to come.