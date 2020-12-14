UPDATE: Damaged power pole closes major Coast road for hours
UPDATE, 4.30PM: A damaged power pole has led to the Torbanlea-Pialba Rd being closed for hours as emergency services worked to make the area safe.
The power pole was damaged in a single-vehicle crash, which left the power pole standing, but cracked, a spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said.
A patient in their 30s was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition for observation after the crash.
It is understood crews are in the process of reopening the road.
EARLIER: Paramedics are assessing one patient after a car crashed into a power pole in Walligan.
The crash happened about 1.50pm on Monday on the Torbanlea-Pialba Rd.
It is unknown if any injuries resulted from the crash.
More to come.