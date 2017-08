How community raised $8700 in 36 hours for sick Bay midwife

AN elderly man who was struck by a car on Monday remains in a serious condition in Hervey Bay Hospital.

A vehicle struck the 82-year-old on the corner of Bideford and Exeter Sts about 6pm.

A spokesman from the hospital said the man had suffered multiple fractures, including his pelvis, ribs and left arm, along with other injuries.