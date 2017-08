UPDATE: Roadworks in Hervey Bay on track for completion

Tinana interchange is finally open to traffic again

WORKS on the CBD Refurbishment Project in Maryborough is ramping up, with exposed aggregate footpath being installed on the southern side of Ellena St.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the footpath on the northern side should be in place this week.

"The contractors have done a fantastic job maintaining access to businesses during the project," Cr Sanderson said.

The works are funded by the State Government's Works for Queensland program.