WATCH: Where police believe violent robber is headed

UPDATE 2pm: ROCKHAMPTON police have held a press conference this afternoon following the escape of a prisoner from the Capricornia Correctional Centre Low Security Prison Farm.

Adrian Boughton, who is serving 1 year 8 months for robbery with actual violence, was found to be missing from the farm early this morning and was last seen around 7.30am.

Rockhampton City Patrol Group Inspector Virginia Nelson said Boughton was thought to be headed to the Gympie area but police were not "certain" why and were still gathering intelligence.

Reports suggest Boughton is a Cooloola Coast man with ties to Tin Can Bay.

Boughton was convicted in Gympie District Court last September for the Tin Can Bay robbery on October 10, and attempting to pervert the course of justice at Maryborough and Aldershot between October 13 and December 1, 2015.

Inspector Nelson said "significant" resources were being used to locate the man.

"The search area starts with the correctional centre and intelligence will define where we go from there," she said.

Police were informed of the escape around an hour after Corrections were made aware of Boughton's absence.

"Corrections have to do a search, they have to do a head count," Inspector Nelson said.

"As soon as we are notified we attend and take up with them."

Boughton is described as 182cm tall, with dark brown hair, blue eyes and extensive tattoos.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on phone 1800 333 000.

UPDATE 12.30pm: A MANHUNT for escaped prisoner Adrian Boughton is under way across the region, with the Queensland Police now the lead agency in the search.

Boughton escaped the Capricornia Correctional Centre Low Security Prison Farm this morning, and was last seen around 7.30am.

Rockhampton officers have indicated "known addresses" are being investigated as part of the search effort.

Bought is serving 1 year 8 months for robbery with actual violence.

More information is expected to be shared later today.

UPDATE: A FULL description of the prisoner who escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre Low Security Prison Farm this morning has been released by Queensland Corrective Services.

Adrian Boughton is serving 1 year 8 months for robbery with actual violence.

He is described as:

Height 182 cm

Weight 81 kg

Complexion Medium brown

Eyes Blue

Facial Hair Beard

Hair Dark Brown

Tattoos Full sleeve (right arm), tattoo gun (right hand), cross dice (chest), cross with skull, skull cluster, yin/yang in flames (back), tribal (left leg), skull and coloured tribal (right leg),

Police believe Boughton may be heading south, possibly to Tin Can Bay.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on phone 1800 333 000 (Toll Free) or www.crimestoppers.com.au.

BREAKING 11AM: A MANHUNT is under way for a prisoner who has escaped the Capricorn Correctional Centre.

Reports indicate Rockhampton police are hunting for a 42-year-old male prisoner who was last seen on the prison farm at 7.30am today.

He is described as Caucasian, 178cm tall with long brown hair, possibly has a beard or moustache and is heavily tattooed.

Police believe the escaped prisoner is heading south.

He is believed to be still wearing either brown or green prison uniform.

Anyone who sees the man is urged not to approach him but to call police immediately on 000.

More to come.