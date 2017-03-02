UPDATE: Fire continues to burn in Tuan Forest

UPDATE, 9.45AM: A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services says a fire burning in Tuan Forest is still active, but contained.

Fire crews worked until midnight to ensure the fire was contained, with forestry managers HQ Plantations taking the lead on Thursday.

An aircraft was set to fly over the site about 11am to check on the fire and make sure it was still fully contained.

WEDNESDAY: Four aircraft were tasked to the scene as fire crews battled to contain a blaze in Tuan Forest.



There were 20 fire appliances on the ground as three of the aircraft dropped water on the fire and the fourth co-ordinated the drop.



A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said crews were working on strengthening containment lines yesterday afternoon.



No homes or property was under threat, but the first caused a huge amount of smoke, with warnings issued to those in the area.



Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised residents to close windows and doors and those suffering from a respiratory condition to keep medications close by.



Bidwill resident Mandy Stollberg, who snapped a stunning photo of the smoke rising from the fire, said she believed the fire had "quietened down now".



"It looks like it's under control," she said.



"They seemed to get on top of it pretty quickly."



Ms Stollberg said she was looking forward to an amazing sunset as a result of the remaining smoke.

