UPDATE: Fire fighters stood down after Glenwood blaze report

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has now confirmed that fire fighting crews have been stood down after checking on a reported vegetation blaze in the Glenwood area.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has now confirmed that fire fighting crews have been stood down after checking on a reported vegetation blaze in the Glenwood area. Troy Tolhurst

UPDATE:

Fire fighting crews have been stood down after Queensland Fire and Emergency Service received further information about a reported vegetation blaze in the Glenwood area this morning.

A spokeswoman has now confirmed that fire crews were no longer required to attend the reported blaze.

Earlier:

FIRE fighters are on their way to a reported vegetation fire in the Glenwood area this morning, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said a few minutes ago.

"We just got the call,” the spokeswoman said.

"We have no further information at this stage, but expect to know more within the next half hour,” she said.

Residents are urged to keep up with the latest bushfire warnings as Queensland continues to be hit hard by fires and very high fire danger weather conditions.