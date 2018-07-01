UPDATE: Highway traffic still flowing after Curra crash

Police talk to witnesses and occupants of the rollover at Curra this morning.

UPDATE: Heavy highway traffic has not been interrupted in a single vehicle car crash on the Bruce Highway just north of Curra.

A north bound silver sedan is overturned on the side of the highway after it appears to have lost control and veered off the road.

Police are on the scene interviewing occupants of the car but it appears nobody has been seriously injured and highway traffic flow will not be disrupted.

The sedan is badly damaged and on its roof. All occupants are out of the vehicle.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY crews have arrived at the scene of a reported single vehicle rollover in the northbound lane of the Bruce Highway on Gympie's northside.

The crash is reported as high impact and is understood to have occurred just after 10am .

Further information as it comes to hand.