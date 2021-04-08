Menu
Police investigating at the scene of a homicide in Pacific Haven Drive on April 3. Photo: Stuart Fast
UPDATE: Homicide detectives still appealing for clues in Coast death

Stuart Fast
8th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
No charges have yet been laid over the death of a 58-year-old man at Pacific Haven at the weekend.

Mark Carson suffered stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived at the address on April 3.

His ex-partner and her new partner have provided police with information but no charges have been laid.

Detectives hope those from the Burrum District area will be able to assist in providing more information.

The most recent update on how you can help police is here.

It comes after investigators spent the Easter weekend combing the scene for clues.

