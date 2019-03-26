Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 5-year-old girl was hit by a car after exiting a bus at Curra this morning.
A 5-year-old girl was hit by a car after exiting a bus at Curra this morning. Philippe Coquerand
News

UPDATE: Little girl hit by car behind school bus at Curra

Frances Klein
by
26th Mar 2019 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 9.20am:

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl who was struck by a car after exiting a school bus at Curra this morning has been airlifted to hospital.

The girl who had boarded the school bus reportedly left the bus to fetch a forgotten school bag when she was hit behind the bus by a passing car, a Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said.

The girl, who reportedly has back and arm injuries, is in a stable condition and is being flown to Lady Cilento Hospital.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Neighbour Geoff Sellin was returning home from buying the paper when he heard the accident.

He was still in shock after stepping in to help direct traffic.

"First responders were quick on the scene," he said.

He said paramedics were concerned about the girl having spinal injuries.

EARLIER 8.40am:

A RESCUE helicopter has been called to Curra where a pedestrian was injured by a vehicle earlier this morning.

Paramedics are on the scene at Curra Esate Rd, where one person is being treated with back and arm injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the person was in a stable condition.

More details as they come to hand.

crash editors picks emergency
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    NOT CRIMINALS: Why new law will hurt canegrowers

    premium_icon NOT CRIMINALS: Why new law will hurt canegrowers

    News Maryborough canegrowers have united over fears "restrictive legislation" could spell the end of the region's sugar industry

    Land disputes continue but motor complex to move ahead

    premium_icon Land disputes continue but motor complex to move ahead

    News Stage two of the project involves construction of a drag strip

    TOURISM: Heritage City now reaping RV rewards

    premium_icon TOURISM: Heritage City now reaping RV rewards

    News 'We're putting a lot of effort into that sector.'

    Labor emissions target putting M'boro jobs in danger: MP

    premium_icon Labor emissions target putting M'boro jobs in danger: MP

    News Labor emissions target putting M'boro jobs in danger: MP