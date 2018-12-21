Menu
Lifeguards and onlookers tend to a man who was reportedly pulled unconscious from the surf at Rainbow Beach this morning.
Lifeguards and onlookers tend to a man who was reportedly pulled unconscious from the surf at Rainbow Beach this morning. Troy Jegers
News

UPDATE: Man airlifted after near drowning at Rainbow Beach

JOSH PRESTON
by
21st Dec 2018 11:26 AM
UPDATE 1:02pm

THE latest QAS update has confirmed the man was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE 12:02pm

Queensland Ambulance Services have updated the man's condition to stable after he nearly drowned in the Rainbow Beach surf this morning.

He was reportedly pulled from the water unconscious before receiving emergency treatment from lifeguards as QAS crews were called in.

QAS Twitter updates said the man would be airlifted to hospital for further treatment.

 

QAS provided an update.
QAS provided an update. QAS Twitter

"A patient is currently stable following a near drowning incident in waters off Griffin Esplanade at 11.12am," the tweet read.

"Paramedics are transporting the patient to the local school where they will meet up with the rescue helicopter."

UPDATE

Queensland Ambulance Services have arrived on the scene and are providing further treatment to the man.

It remains unclear whether or not he has regained consciousness.

More to come.

BREAKING 11:15am

A MAN has reportedly been pulled from the water unconscious at Rainbow Beach this morning.

An onlooker at the scene told The Gympie Times the man had been dumped by a wave and pulled from the water by lifeguards, who remain on scene giving first aid treatment.

The onlooker said the man was unconscious but breathing.

Queensland Ambulance Services were reportedly on the way to the scene.

More to come.

