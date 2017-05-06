UPDATE: Man found in coffee shop, amid hoax reports

He is believed to have crashed on unknown road an near Mt Walsh, Biggenden.

UPDATE 10AM

POLICE have found the man at the heart of a massive air and land search in a Maryborough coffee shop and initial investigations indicate the crash may not have happened.

The man, who sparked the search, was found at the coffee shop not physically injured but has been taken to hospital for an assessment.

Police say "initial inquiries suggest the reported incident did not occur”.

Emergency service crews from Bundaberg, Mundubbera, Childers and Maryborough were tasked to help Biggenden police find the man on Saturday morning

It was reported earlier that the man crashed his vehicle on an unknown road and down an embankment in the Biggenden area.

A helicopter from Bundaberg was also involved with the search.

EARLIER:

POLICE are appealing for help to find a vehicle which is believed to have crashed on an unknown road and travelled 6m down an embankment.

A 29-year-old man was reportedly trapped in a grey VW Golf sedan near Mt Walsh, Biggenden which he crashed while travelling to the rock pools at Utopia, Boompa.

QAS last made contact with the man shortly before 3am.

A helicopter from Bundaberg has been activated and police crews from Mundubbera, Childers and Maryborough have been tasked to help Biggenden police with the search for the man.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may be driving in the area to please keep a lookout for the crashed vehicle and report any signs of the crash to police immediately.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444.