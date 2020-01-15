Menu
INJURED: A man in his 70s was taken to the Gympie Hospital with cuts to his head after his glider crashed into the ground at the Kybong Airport just after 1.20pm. Photo: Troy Jegers
News

UPDATE: Man in his 70s ‘stable’ after glider crash

Philippe Coquerand
15th Jan 2020 2:01 PM | Updated: 3:32 PM
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a reported glider crash at the Kybong Airport.

Two ambulances were dispatched to Lobwein Road with reports a man in his 70s had a "hard landing."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man is being treated for significant head lacerations, chest pain and back pain and is yet to be taken to Gympie hospital.

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital following a crash at the Kybong Airport this afternoon. Photo: Troy Jegers
"We are trying not to involve the helicopter as the man's condition is stable," the spokeswoman said.

The man was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident reportedly happened just after 1.22pm.

