Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Breaking

UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after machinery rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
3rd Nov 2020 7:50 AM | Updated: 8:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 8.20AM: A man in his 40s has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with back and neck injuries.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a workplace accident in North Rockhampton.

Just after 7.20am, it was reported machinery, believed to be a roller compactor, had rolled at a worksiteon Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, paramedics are on scene looking at one male patient, however, their injuries are unclear.

It is understood no one is trapped.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks machinery rollover parkhurst workplace accident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNT UPDATE: Why Coast is still waiting for Bay result

        Premium Content COUNT UPDATE: Why Coast is still waiting for Bay result

        News ECQ responds to slow count as mayor looks forward to Labor rule

        UPDATE: Murder charge after alleged stabbing at M'boro

        Premium Content UPDATE: Murder charge after alleged stabbing at M'boro

        News An alleged stabbing at Maryborough has been linked to a body found at Gympie

        New pathway for job seekers hoping to score work at council

        Premium Content New pathway for job seekers hoping to score work at council

        News A new council training program could allow local job seekers to get their foot in...