COVID-19 hand sanitiser, mask, masks, wipes and gloves. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar
UPDATE: Mask rules, fever clinic hours for Fraser Coast

Jessica Grewal
29th Mar 2021 5:17 PM
Queensland Health has clarified who needs to where masks and when on the Fraser Coast.

As of 5pm Monday, masks must be carried at all times unless you have a lawful reason not to.

The rules are as follows:

You must wear a mask in indoor spaces, such as:

Shopping centres, supermarkets, retail outlets and indoor markets, hospitals and aged care facilities, hospitality venues such as restaurants and cafés (not required for patrons while seated; customer facing staff only), churches and places of worship, libraries, indoor recreational facilities and gyms (except if doing strenuous exercise*), indoor workplaces (where safe to wear a mask and you can’t physically distance), public transport, taxis and rideshare, including waiting areas and queues for this transport, airports and travelling on planes.

Queensland Health strongly recommends the wearing of masks when outdoors if you are unable to stay more than 1.5m distance from other people, such around busy walkways and thoroughfares.

Masks do not need to be worn in some circumstances, including children under 12 years, where people have certain medical conditions, and in workplaces where it is not safe to do so.

You can remove your masks to consume food or drink.

A lock down is in place for three days in the Greater Brisbane area as officials work to contain community spread of COVID-19.

Anyone who has travelled is also asked to get tested and remain at home during the same period as the metropolitan lockdown.

The demand for testing caused significant

The gates had closed on Monday night but testing was continuing on cars which remained queued.

Fever clinic opening hours:

Hervey Bay (St Stephen’s Hospital): 6.30am – 4.30pm

Maryborough (Hospital entrance via Yaralla St): 6.30am – 4.30pm

  • Strenuous exercise is exercise in or above the aerobic zone including high-intensity interval training, cycling, running.
