UPDATE: Miracle recovery continues after near-fatal injury

Cianna Brenia, 11, was seriously injured on March 6 when the dune buggy she was riding on with a friend on a Takura property ran over a stick, which came up underneath the vehicle and pierced through her thigh and abdomen.

After a freak accident left her close to death, a Hervey Bay girl is making a miraculous recovery.

Cianna Brenia, 11, was injured on March 6 when the dune buggy she was riding on with a friend on a Takura property ran over a stick, which came up underneath the vehicle and pierced through her thigh and abdomen. (Catch up on the story here).

The injuries she incurred caused serious blood loss – doctors said she lost four fifths of the blood in her body.

But thanks to the work of surgeons and other health care professionals who refused to give up, as well as the blood donations made by strangers, Cianna pulled through against all the odds.

Since then, dozens of people have answered the call from her family, including mum Maureen Murphy and dad Andrew Brenia, to replenish the region’s blood supplies, which were left exhausted as dozens of litres were used to save their daughter.

As for Cianna, she has undergone what is hoped to be her final surgery, closing her abdomen and leg wounds.

“She is doing really well,” Maureen said.

“They are very confident that was her last surgery.”

She is no longer needing blood products, which has been a massive step.



“She is still in ICU because she is still needing help with her breathing and kidneys, but we are in talks about moving her to the wards so she can continue her path for recovery.

“We have been told it‘s going to be a long road, but Cianna has shown them her strength, independence and she is very motivated with all her movements and rehabilitation, that it might be sooner than planned.”

Cianna was flown to Queensland Children’s Hospital after a herculean effort to save her at Hervey Bay Hospital.

Her parents have been by her side as she continues to recover and are buoyed by what they are seeing.

“She is definitely showing her personality and making us smile with some really great one liners and also impersonating the Scottish surgeon to allow her permission to be given liquids quicker,” Maureen said.

“She has been in a room with just walls for nine days.

“So the doctors and nurses wanted to treat her when she returned.

“She has been moved to a room with a window that will allow her to readjust her body clock.

“We have decorated her room with all the well wishing cards she received from her classmates – actually all the students in Year 6 – at Xavier.

“She was really happy to see those.”

The support the family has received from the community has also been heartening.

“We have been told they are doing a fundraiser for her this Saturday at the first netball game.

“She was so happy and let out a smile when I told her this.

“She was sad she won‘t be able to play.”

Originally published as UPDATE: Miracle recovery continues after near-fatal injury