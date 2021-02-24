UPDATE: MP responds to Coast’s Covid jab wait

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has urged the public to be patient as the Fraser Coast continues to wait for information regarding when the COVID-19 vaccination will be rolled out in the region.

Mr Pitt said the staged approach to the rollout would ensure priority was given to those most in need of protection.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian Government has worked diligently to ensure our nation has access to safe and effective vaccines,” he said.

“The rollout schedule is being guided by medical advice, just as it has since the start of the pandemic, and its important that we continue to follow that advice.”

It comes after Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders last week criticised the decision not to include the Fraser Coast among the first vaccination hubs, despite the fact that repeated positive sewage results for COVID fragments had been found after testing of sewage samples in a region with a significant elderly population.

In the first phase of the rollout priority groups include aged care and disability care residents and workers, frontline healthcare workers, and quarantine and border workers.

Mr Pitt said vaccinations had started in Bundaberg in aged care centres and additional locations would be announced over the coming weeks.

“I understand that people want to know when the rollout will start in other areas in the electorate, but I ask people to be patient. Everyone who wants to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to.”

Frontline healthcare workers and quarantine and border workers will receive the vaccine through Pfizer hubs run by states and territories. In addition, a Commonwealth led in-reach vaccination workforce will ensure residential aged care and disability care residents and staff receive their vaccines.

Vaccines will be available across additional settings including GP clinic and community pharmacy. The staged rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is guided by Australia’s COVID-19 Vaccine National Rollout Strategy.



