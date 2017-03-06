36°
UPDATE: New fire threat at Theebine

Arthur Gorrie
| 6th Mar 2017 2:40 PM Updated: 3:05 PM
FIRE DANGER: Fire fighters are battling vegetation fires over a large part of the Wide Bay-Burnett region, including at Tin Can Bay and Gunalda, a spokeswoman said. A fire in Burrum Coast National Park (pictured) burned for days and last week a major blaze was reported from forestry north of Tin Can Bay.
FIRE DANGER: Fire fighters are battling vegetation fires over a large part of the Wide Bay-Burnett region, including at Tin Can Bay and Gunalda, a spokeswoman said. A fire in Burrum Coast National Park (pictured) burned for days and last week a major blaze was reported from forestry north of Tin Can Bay.

EXTREME dry conditions are boosting fire danger across a large region, with blazes from Burrum Heads to Theebine and Tin Can Bay now burning.

Fire fighting crews are confronting several serious vegetation fires to Gympie's north and east.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the fires, at Gunalda and at Tin Can Bay had both started and become out of control this morning.

Three crews are on the scene at Balkin St, Gunalda, where a grass fire was reported about 1.20pm.

It is being gradually brought under control, she said.

Crews are also enroute to Theebine where a fire or explosion has just been reported on Larners Rd.

At Tin Can Bay Rd, fire fighters were called about 10.30am to Clyde Rd, Wallu, between the Mayborough-Cooloola Rd and Rainbow Beach Rd, where a vegetation fire had broken through containment lines.

Most of the fire is within containment lines and fire fighters are working to bring it under full control in spots where it had broken through, she said.

A fire reported in Burrum National Park had burned for three days and another long running blaze was being fought from Tinana Forestry complex last week after it broke out in Tuan Forest late last week.

More on the Gunalda and Wallu fires as it comes to hand.

