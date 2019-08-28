Offenders charged after robbing servo at knife-point

TWO men have been charged following the alleged armed robbery of a Rockhampton service station Monday afternoon.

Police allege at about 2pm, two men entered the BP on Aquatic Place, near Stockland Rockhampton, one with a knife and the other with a piece of wood, and demanded goods and money.

The attendant complied with the demands and the men left the shop, fleeing on foot through Kershaw Gardens, with a sum of cash in a green shopping bag.

A witness reported saying he saw two Indigenous youths, matching the description of the offenders, heading for the Dowling St entrance towards Glenmore Rd near the train tracks.

Officers patrolled the surrounding area but were unable to find the men.

The two men handed themselves into police yesterday afternoon and were arrested.

A 21-year-old Kawana man and an 18-year-old Berserker man were charged with one count each of enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and armed robbery.

The 18-year-old Berserker man was also charged with stealing, following an alleged theft at a shopping centre on August 9.

Both men will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.