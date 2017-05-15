27°
UPDATE: One dead, one trapped in caravan tragedy

15th May 2017 11:08 AM Updated: 12:42 PM

UPDATE 12.30pm:

A RESCUE helicopter is about to leave the scene of a fatal crash with an elderly female patient who was trapped in a vehicle.

State police, local police and the local police inspector are on the site of the deadly crash, involving a a car and a car towing a caravan, where it is confirmed a man died and another two people suffered minor injuries.

Netherby Rd remains closed to all traffic.

TRAGEDY: The scene of a fatal car crash south west of Tiaro on Monday morning. Arthur Gorrie

EARLIER:

A MAN is confirmed dead and an elderly woman is trapped in a vehicle following a tragic crash near Tiaro this morning.

The crash involved a car and another vehicle towing a caravan that overturned down a ditch at the corner of Redbank Rd and Netherby Rd, just off the Bruce Hwy south west of Tiaro.

Two other patients have minor injuries, while the elderly woman remains encapsulated.

The Lifeflight Rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.

Netherby Rd is closed to all traffic.

