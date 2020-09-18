UPDATE: Police reveal more details on search for missing hiker

SEARCH and rescue efforts are underway to find a missing 73-year old-female hiker on Fraser Island.

The hiker was last seen at 3pm yesterday with a group of experienced hikers on the Great Walk trail and police were notified she was missing at 7pm last night.

Acting Patrol Inspector Brooke Flood said police immediately began searching for the hiker but the search was suspended at 10pm.

Acting Inspector Brooke Flood. Photo: Stuart Fast

"It recommenced at 6am this morning; we've engaged SES, parks and wildlife rangers and a helicopter to assist in our search," she said.

"There's some quite dense bushland on Fraser Island and around that walking trail, although the hiker is experienced, she's not a local to the island, so that can create challenges."

"We are utilising every resource available to us … we've got people on foot, we've got people on motorbikes, in cars."

"We have notified the public who've been around those trails to assist if needed."

Inspector Flood people visiting Fraser Island to be aware of this missing person, keep an eye out and notify police if they find a 73 year women by themselves.

Police do not currently have any further description of the missing person.

She urged people visiting the island to be prepared with food and water and to stick to the walking tracks.

"If you become lost … the best advice is to stay where you are, police and search and rescue will do their very best to help you," Inspector Flood said.