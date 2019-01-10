UPDATE: Police say Wolvi crash victim is from Gympie region

TRAGEDY: A 59-year-old man has been killed in a single vehicle crash. Forensic Investigators are at the scene.

TRAGEDY: A 59-year-old man has been killed in a single vehicle crash. Forensic Investigators are at the scene. Philippe Coquerand

GALLERY:

UPDATE 12:35pm: POLICE have confirmed that the man killed in the fatal crash at Wolvi earlier this morning was from the Gympie region.

The 59-year-old man from Coles Creek died when his car ran off the road and hit a tree in Tagigan Rd, the first fatal crash for 2019 in the Gympie region.

The man's Mitsubishi Challenger was found shortly after 5 am.

Early investigation suggests that the vehicle left the roadway sometime between 2.30 and 3 am and collided with a tree.

EARLIER 11am: Emergency crews have now left the scene of a fatal crash at Wolvi that occurred earlier this morning.

A 59-year-old man was killed when his car ran off the road and hit a tree in Tagigan Rd, the first fatal crash for 2019 in the Gympie region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were at the scene for hours and were required to use the jaws of life.

The crash investigation team from the Sunshine Coast attended the scene; and are in charge of the investigation.

EARLIER 9:30am: A MAN has been pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal crash near Gympie early this morning.

The man, 59, died after his car ran off the road and hit a tree in Tagigan Rd, Wolvi, officials said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Emergency service workers, including police, fire brigade and ambulance, rushed to the scene after being called at about 5.30am.

The man was critically injured and was pronounced dead.

Fire, ambulance and police are still on the scene.