Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_ALNCOP_PLATES_WK4
QLD_ALNCOP_PLATES_WK4
News

UPDATE: Police still searching for a man who fled from crash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
27th Sep 2019 1:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

2.30PM: POLICE are still searching for a man who crashed into a power pole in Frenchville and fled the scene.

About 1.45PM, police were called to the intersection of Waterloo St and Robinson St, Frenchville, after reports of a red Mitsubishi crashing into a power pole.

He was last scene around Lakes Creek Rd, Rockhampton.

Police have not yet located the man, and believe he has left the area.

He is described as tall, blonde and wearing a black singlet and shorts.

1.50PM: A MAN is on the run after crashing into a power pole in Frenchville.

About 1.45PM, police were called to the intersection of Waterloo St and Robinson St, Frenchville, after reports of a red Mitsubishi crashing into a power pole.

Shortly after crashing the vehicle a man fled the scene.

He is described as tall, blonde and wearing a black singlet and shorts.

He was last scene jumping over a fence in Simpson St, heading towards The Frenchville Sports Club.

The dog squad has been called.

car crash police tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    United Warriors become best of enemies on field

    premium_icon United Warriors become best of enemies on field

    News For United Warriors under 12 players, loyalty is divided for the next week while they compete in the Joey's Mini World Cup.

    Brazil want to add more gold to their successful season

    premium_icon Brazil want to add more gold to their successful season

    News Doon Villa represent Brazil at Joey's World Cup

    Women weep as they are confronted by death 'industry'

    Women weep as they are confronted by death 'industry'

    Opinion In darkened cinemas across Australia, the grief is palpable

    International artist inspires Hervey Bay students

    premium_icon International artist inspires Hervey Bay students

    News Students illuminate the environment's future