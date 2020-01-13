UPDATE: Power lost in Gympie Nestle factory fire

A fire broke out in the electrical switch room of the Gympie Nestle factory overnight. FILE PHOTO

UPDATE 3pm

A FIRE in the Gympie Nestle factory early this morning was contained to the room where it started but caused at least some power outages, it has been confirmed.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews rushed to the scene of the blaze, which sparked in the electrical switch room of the Pine St factory just after 2.30am.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was contained to that room and extinguished by 3am, with crews remaining on scene until 6am.

Energex crews were also dispatched to the scene.

A Nestle spokeswoman said no staff had been injured in the fire.

"There was a fire this morning in a cabinet in the electrical switch room at the Gympie site," the spokeswoman said.

"Fire crews attended and the fire was extinguished, with damage contained to the cabinet.

"All staff were safe and there has been no damage to property outside the cabinet. Full power restoration is anticipated later today.

"The cause of the fire is being investigated."

The spokeswoman said the incident was unrelated to another fire at the factory last August, when nearby residents watched flames billowing from one of its stacks.

"The fire is unrelated to an incident in August 2019, where flames in the exhaust stack were detected and quickly shut down by Nestlé staff without damage to property," she said.

"Nestlé upholds the highest standards in all its factories to ensure that our people, the community, our products and our sites are safe."

Pine St residents were woken by the sound of an "explosion" when another overnight fire broke out in one of the factory's stacks in August last year.

Neighbours saw flames pouring from the top of the factory on that occasion after being woken by what one witness described as an "explosion that sounded like a jet engine".

More to come.