UPDATE: Report croc sightings, Department urges

UPDATE: The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection has said the Burrum River crocodile sighting has not been reported.

"No crocodile sighting has been reported to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection and this Facebook post can therefore not be verified," a spokeswoman for the department said.

"If anyone has seen a crocodile in the Burrum River, as reported on Facebook, they are urged to contact EHP on 1300 130 372 as soon as possible so that it can be investigated.

"Any crocodile reported in the Burrum River would be targeted for removal."

Crocodile sightings in the Burrum River are occasionally reported to EHP but there is no evidence that those reports are increasing, she added.

Details of reported crocodile sightings can be found on CrocWatch.

EARLIER: "BURRUM River fishos and visitors beware," is the message from a local fishing shop after a mighty croc was sighted in a river south of Bundaberg.

A group of locals are reported to have sighted a 10 foot crocodile on Thursday behind the islands opposite the Gregory River mouth.

"The croc continued to travel towards Buxton at the time of sighting," Fishermans Corner stated.

"Please take extra care in the vicinity. National Parks officers have been informed."

The NewsMail contacted the Department of National Parks but is awaiting confirmation of the report.

Fishermans Corner staff member Bane Radosevic said the sighting "wouldn't surprise me".

"I haven't personally seen (a croc) but I do know a lot of people who have," Mr Radosevic said.

"It's the first I've heard of one in the Burrum, but I know they're in the Mary.

"There are more and more sightings these days, but it's not something you really think about when you go fishing.

"It's not the Northern Territory."

Mr Radosevic said the shop had a visit from a customer several weeks ago claiming there had been two or three sightings in Tuan Creek, near Tin Can Bay.

Last year wildlife officers investigated a cow being pulled into the Burrum River by a crocodile.