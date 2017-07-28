UPDATE: Roadworks in Hervey Bay on track for completion

THE road works at Boat Harbour Drive are on track to finish tonight (Friday July 28).

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson confirmed the resurfacing works, which have been happening at night, are expected for completion providing weather and construction conditions remain suitable.

The works started mid July.

Meanwhile, works to install traffic signals at the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Road and Urraween Road intersection are on track for completion by late October 2017, weather permitting.

"We are currently undertaking work on the existing road surface before we complete the asphalting works," the spokesperson said.



"This work is being undertaken at night to minimise traffic disruptions."



The night works are due to finish this week and start again mid August for about four weeks.





