UPDATE: Serious 4WD crash closes Tin Can Bay Rd

Four hurt in Tin Can Bay Rd crash.

Four hurt in Tin Can Bay Rd crash. Troy Jegers

UPDATE 4PM: A WOMAN is being airlifted to hospital after she and three men were injured when their car rolled over at Goomboorian today.

A QAS spokesman said one of the men, in his 20s, had been trapped in the 4WD by their legs in the crash which happened on Tin Can Bay Rd near the Maryborough turnoff just after 2.20pm.

The other three passengers, also all in their 20s, managed to pull themselves from the wreck.

The rescue helicopter has been called to help at a crash on Tin Can Bay Rd. TREVOR VEALE

The woman is being airlifted to an as-yet-unidentified hospital.

The men are being taken to Gympie Hospital by ambulance.

The road has been closed in both directions.

EARLIER 2.45PM: POLICE, paramedics and the rescue helicopter are rushing to a crash at Goomborian with reports at least one person is trapped.

A 4WD reportedly rolled over on Tin Can Bay Rd just after 2.20pm at the corner of Tin Can Bay Rd and Anderleigh Rd.

Multiple people are reported to have been injured in the crash.

More to come.