Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating the incident.
Police are investigating the incident. FILE
Breaking

Update: Offenders on the run after stealing ute on Cap Coast

Aden Stokes
by
29th Jun 2019 2:30 PM | Updated: 30th Jun 2019 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Sunday, 9AM: POLICE are still on the hunt for offenders who allegedly stole a ute from a Capricorn Coast bar yesterday.

About 12.15pm, a vehicle was reported stolen from the Capricorn Tavern, Taranganba.

The vehicle was a White Ford Falcon Ute.

Reports indicate it was last sighted coming into Rockhampton at about 1pm with up to three people in the vehicle. Police could not confirm this.

About 4.25pm, police had located the ute on Swordfish Ave, Taranganba, which is said to have sustained "a bit of damage".

Police are still searching for the alleged offenders and investigating the incident.

Unconfirmed reports indicate two of the offenders are juveniles, one being as young as 12-years-old.

Saturday, 4.30PM: POLICE have located the stolen ute and are on the hunt for the alleged offenders.

About 12.15pm, a vehicle was reported stolen from the Capricorn Tavern, Taranganba.

The vehicle was a White Ford Falcon Ute.

Reports indicate it was last sighted coming into Rockhampton at about 1pm with up to three people in the vehicle. Police could not confirm this.

About 4.25pm, police had located the ute, which is said to have sustained "a bit of damage".

Police are currently searching for the alleged offenders.

Reports indicate the offenders are juveniles, one being as young as 12-years-old.

Saturday, 2.30PM: POLICE are investigating reports of a vehicle that was allegedly stolen on the Capricorn Coast this afternoon.

About 12.15pm, a vehicle was reported stolen from the Capricorn Tavern, Taranganba.

The vehicle was a White Ford Falcon Ute.

Reports indicate it was last sighted coming into Rockhampton at about 1pm with three people in the vehicle. Police could not confirm this.

Police are still investigating the incident.

More to come.

queensland police service stolen vehicle tmbbreaking
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Bruce Hwy traffic crawling after three-car nose-to-tail

    Bruce Hwy traffic crawling after three-car nose-to-tail

    Breaking Bruce Highway traffic has come to a crawl for motorists heading to the Sunshine Coast after a three-vehicle crash at Beerburrum.

    Surf warning for state’s southeast

    premium_icon Surf warning for state’s southeast

    Weather A hazardous surf warning has been issued across parts of the state

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Secret to Bay students success is self-driven independence

    premium_icon Secret to Bay students success is self-driven independence

    News A team of nine students placed first on the Gold Coast last weekend