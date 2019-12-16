Menu
The scene where a 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
UPDATE: Teen girl remains critical after stolen car rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
16th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
A 15-YEAR-old girl remains in a critical condition after a single vehicle rollover in Blackwater last week, which claimed the life of 17-year-old William Langlo.

Early investigations indicate, around 11.15pm, a car was involved in a single vehicle crash on Columba Access Rd. The car crashed into the level crossing boom gate.

The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening from the car park of a hotel on Railway St.

William was pronounced dead at the scene and the 15-year-old girl was first transported to Blackwater Hospital and then to Rockhampton Hospital by helicopter.

She was then airlifted to the Queensland Children's Hospital where, as of this morning, she remains in a critical condition.

William's family have started a Facebook fundraiser to help cover funeral costs. The page is called 'Funeral cost for William'.

As of this morning, the fundraising page had raised $480 of a $2500 target to help with the cost of William's funeral.

The Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating the incident.

