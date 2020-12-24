UPDATE: Teen pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run

Police and paramedics were called to a hit-and-run accident in North Rockhampton early Thursday morning. FILE PHOTO.

Police and paramedics were called to a hit-and-run accident in North Rockhampton early Thursday morning. FILE PHOTO.

UPDATE: A male pedestrian seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in North Rockhampton early on Thursday morning, is in a serious condition in hospital.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman provided the condition update on Thursday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the 18-year-old had sustained internal injuries and had undergone surgery.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

INITIAL: A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in North Rockhampton early on Thursday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said an 18-year-old man was walking home to Parkhurst when he was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Moores Creek Rd at 1.05am.

The teen was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition with a chest injury.

A male pedestrian was hit by a car in North Rockhampton early Thursday morning.

The QPS spokeswoman said the vehicle which struck the pedestrian was travelling north at the time of the incident and was believed to have contained two occupants.

She said the vehicle had stopped "for a short period" after the collision, however it left the scene without either occupant getting out.

The QPS spokeswoman said the injured pedestrian was on his back when police arrived and he was semi-conscious and breathing.

She said there were numerous people at the scene before police and paramedics arrived.

The QPS spokeswoman said police had been given a good description of the vehicle and they were also looking to view traffic cameras in the area.

More to come.