Maryborough Speedway Karts - Ashleigh Moller finished in first place.
UPDATE: Teen speedway star returns home after tumour shock

BRENDAN BOWERS
26th Sep 2019 5:20 PM
JUNIOR speedway star Ashleigh Moller is back into the swing of everyday life after recent surgery to remove a brain tumour.

The young racer is home with her family catching up on her school work.

Her Speedway President dad Wayne Moller said she still became tired easily but that was to be expected after major surgery.

The racing family will return to Maryborough Speedway track this Saturday for the first round of the speedway season.

Action will include formula 500's, junior sedans, street stocks and production sedans.

Gates open from 1pm with racing scheduled for 5pm.

fc sport local sport maryborough speedway
Fraser Coast Chronicle

