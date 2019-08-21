Menu
KILLED: Hit and run victim Jim Murphy, 76.
Crime

UPDATE: Three CQ deaths still under police investigation

21st Aug 2019 9:30 AM
POLICE investigations are continuing into the deaths of three Central Queenslanders who died in the past ten days.

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed for a 46-year-old man who was found in his Koongal home on Monday, August 12.

His death was deemed suspicious by police and a crime scene was established at the Stenhouse St property.

It was suspected to be a drug overdose but police are yet to receive the official results from the autopsy.

Police have delivered their findings to the coroner and are awaiting the results to conclude the investigation.

In a second case, investigations are continuing into the human remains found within the house fire at Lakes Creek on Thursday.

A spokesperson said the cause of the fire was still unknown and the Criminal Investigations Branch would continue to work with the Queensland Fire Emergency Service throughout the case.

The body found inside a burnt out home is believed to be 47-year-old Mark Petersen.

After Rockhampton's third death in less than a week, police are working with witnesses who have come forward after a hit and run on Saturday night.

Jim Murphy was hit by a purple sedan that struck and killed the 76-year-old outside the Brunswick Hotel on Archer St at about 8pm.

The distinctive car, which has been found, is believed to be a mid-2000s BA model Ford.

Police are appealing for any information about the three deaths.

Contact Policelink on 131 444

