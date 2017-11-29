Menu
UPDATE: Truck and car crash on Bruce Hwy

Inge Hansen
by

UPDATE

TWO people were involved in a car and truck crash outside a fuel station in Tiaro about 9.15am Wednesday.

The car was badly damaged in the crash and the truck is believed to have a ruptured fuel tank.

The drivers of the car and truck received minor injuries.

It is unknown how the crash was caused.

 

EARLIER

A TRUCK is believed to have collided with a car outside a service station in Tiaro.

Emergency services were called to the address on Mayne St about 9.15am.

The Chronicle understands those involved received minor injuries.

More to come.

Topics:  fccrash fcemergency tiaro truck and car crash

