UPDATE: Truck and car crash on Bruce Hwy

UPDATE
TWO people were involved in a car and truck crash outside a fuel station in Tiaro about 9.15am Wednesday.
The car was badly damaged in the crash and the truck is believed to have a ruptured fuel tank.
<<READ MORE LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE HERE>>
The drivers of the car and truck received minor injuries.
It is unknown how the crash was caused.
EARLIER
A TRUCK is believed to have collided with a car outside a service station in Tiaro.
Emergency services were called to the address on Mayne St about 9.15am.
The Chronicle understands those involved received minor injuries.
More to come.