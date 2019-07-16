Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
House on Boat Harbour Drive at Urangan where a crime scene has been set up.
House on Boat Harbour Drive at Urangan where a crime scene has been set up. Alistair Brightman
Crime

UPDATE: Two charged after alleged abduction in Urangan

Jessica Cook
by
16th Jul 2019 7:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have been charged following an alleged burglary at a home on Boat Harbour Drive in Urangan on Sunday night.

It will be alleged at about 9pm four males forced entry into the property and assaulted two male residents aged 27 and 22.

The two men were forced into a car and driven from the address and further assaulted at another unknown location before escaping.

The car has been described as an older model silver or blue sedan with unknown registration.

Both men received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Injuries sustained by a victim, 27, of an alleged home invasion and abduction.
Injuries sustained by a victim, 27, of an alleged home invasion and abduction.

 

A 21-year-old Holland Park man and a 21-year-old Kawungan man have both been charged with five counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, two counts each of deprivation of liberty, kidnapping and torture. Both have also been charged with one count of stealing, break and enter dwelling, common assault and wilful damage.

The Holland Park man will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today, July 16.

The 21-year-old Kawungan man has also been charged with possession of a controlled drug (Quetiapine) and will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today.

Police are continuing their investigations.

abduction burgarly fccrime kidnapping
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    CRASH: Teen, toddler lucky to survive rollover at Torbanlea

    premium_icon CRASH: Teen, toddler lucky to survive rollover at Torbanlea

    News Senior Constable Edwin Gompelman said the two were lucky to survive the crash.

    $40M VENTURE: Bay RSL to run mega club

    premium_icon $40M VENTURE: Bay RSL to run mega club

    News The development has raised concerns over gambling issues

    Men 'feared for their lives' during alleged abduction

    premium_icon Men 'feared for their lives' during alleged abduction

    News The male victims aged 21 and 27 endured an alleged vicious attack