UPDATE: Police confirm man killed in Tiaro crash was from Hervey Bay

Frances Klein
| 15th May 2017 11:08 AM Updated: 1:52 PM

UPDATE: 3.30pm:

POLICE have confirmed an elderly man who died in a Tiaro crash and an elderly woman who was airlifted to hospital were from Hervey Bay.

Initial reports that the couple was from Gympie were incorrect but local police at the scene said the couple were well-known to them. 

The Queensland police said initial information suggests a sedan was travelling northbound on Netherby Rd when it crashed into a four-wheel-drive towing a caravan heading south 1.5km south of Tiaro.

The 86-year-old male driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene.  

The 84-year-old female passenger in the sedan was airlifted to Sunshine Coast Hospital in a stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.  

A man and woman in the four-wheel-drive did not sustain any physical injuries.   The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.  

TRAGEDY: The scene of a fatal car crash south west of Tiaro on Monday morning.
TRAGEDY: The scene of a fatal car crash south west of Tiaro on Monday morning. Arthur Gorrie

 

UPDATE 1pm:

A WELL-KNOWN local couple is believed to be involved in the fatal crash at Tiaro this morning that has left one man dead and an elderly woman seriously injured.

The couple were believed to be travelling in a sedan when it was involved in a crash with a Landcruiser towing a caravan, heading south out of Tiaro at the time of the crash around 11am.

RELATED: Another life lost: Officer 'sick of the fatal crashes' 

The two people in the Landcruiser are believed to have only minor injuries.

The crash occurred 200m from the Bruce Hwy turnoff on a straight stretch of single lane bitumen road that has no line markings on it.

The elderly woman has been airlifted to the University of the Sunshine Coast hospital.

 

UPDATE 12.30pm:

A RESCUE helicopter is about to leave the scene of a fatal crash with an elderly female patient who was trapped in a vehicle.

State police, local police and the local police inspector are on the site of the deadly crash, involving a a car and a car towing a caravan, where it is confirmed a man died and another two people suffered minor injuries.

Netherby Rd remains closed to all traffic.

A rescue helicopter arrives at the deadly crash scene on Netherby Rd.
A rescue helicopter arrives at the deadly crash scene on Netherby Rd. Alistair Brightman

EARLIER:

A MAN is confirmed dead and an elderly woman is trapped in a vehicle following a tragic crash near Tiaro this morning.

The crash involved a car and another vehicle towing a caravan that overturned down a ditch at the corner of Redbank Rd and Netherby Rd, just off the Bruce Hwy south west of Tiaro.

Two other patients have minor injuries, while the elderly woman remains encapsulated.

The Lifeflight Rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.

Netherby Rd is closed to all traffic.

CRASH: A serious crash is thought to have occurred at the intersection of Netherby Rd and the Bruce Hwy near Tiaro on Monday morning.
CRASH: A serious crash is thought to have occurred at the intersection of Netherby Rd and the Bruce Hwy near Tiaro on Monday morning. Contributed
