Cars line up outside St Stephen's hospital for COVID testing in Hervey Bay. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

UPDATE: Wide Bay COVID situation clarified

Stuart Fast
31st Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Queensland Health has provided an update on COVID-19 in Wide Bay and across the state.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service (WBHHS) confirmed a patient with COVID-19 is currently being treated at Bundaberg Hospital.

The patient is linked to the Byron Bay cluster and tested positive while she was self-isolating following her return.

Comprehensive contact tracing has been completed and there is believed to be no significant public health risk as a result and there are no listed exposure sites in Wide Bay related to this case at this stage.

The Chronicle now understands, contrary to earlier reporting, there are no links to the Fraser Coast.

Nonetheless, WBHHS encouraged people to get tested if they have any symptoms or have visited one of the statewide locations identified on the Queensland contact tracing site.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there had been 33408 COVID tests across Queensland in the past 24 hours with three new cases recorded.

One case was in hotel quarantine and two locally acquired cases.

“The fact that we don't have any unlinked community transmission is encouraging news,” the Premier said.

“If it’s encouraging news tomorrow, we will be lifting the hotspot tomorrow.”

